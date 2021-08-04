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Dr. Chinda Brandolino: 'We'll be transhuman, and we'll not enjoy human rights'
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150 views • August 04, 2021
ORWELL CITY - August 03, 2021
In an exclusive interview for Martín Vazquez's Argentinean alternative news channel Noticias Ocultas X (NOX), Dr. Chinda Brandolino shared some information regarding the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines. She made a special emphasis on the fact that they are an experiment that seeks to transhumanize us.
The interview took place in the Truth demonstration that took place in the city of La Plata.
In an exclusive interview for Martín Vazquez's Argentinean alternative news channel Noticias Ocultas X (NOX), Dr. Chinda Brandolino shared some information regarding the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines. She made a special emphasis on the fact that they are an experiment that seeks to transhumanize us.
The interview took place in the Truth demonstration that took place in the city of La Plata.
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