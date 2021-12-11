© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHY WE DON'T DIE EVEN THOUGH THE FOOD IS INADEQUATE FROM MONO-CULTURES & PROCESSED FOODS...
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • December 11, 2021
The Food Supply Is Individuate Necessitating a Pharmaceutical Industry,. Only Made possible because of violations of the Biblical Dietary Laws. Bees Are Collapsing, the land is not resting or replenishing and You are Dying as a result...
The Key Word Here Is
“Crops” Signifying
“For Sale”.
Therefore, Vegetable
Gardens With Great Variety
Are Excluded For
Individual Family
Consumption Or Sharing.
Because The Bees
Have The Needed
Great Variety
In The Garden And
Surrounding Lands...
#mono #cultures #processed
The Key Word Here Is
“Crops” Signifying
“For Sale”.
Therefore, Vegetable
Gardens With Great Variety
Are Excluded For
Individual Family
Consumption Or Sharing.
Because The Bees
Have The Needed
Great Variety
In The Garden And
Surrounding Lands...
#mono #cultures #processed
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.