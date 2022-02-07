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TRUCKERS MAKE HISTORY IN CANADA
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764 views • February 07, 2022
The Canadian trucker convoy of 2022 may end up being the most successful protest in modern history. As leaders from both Alberta and Saskatchewan have indicated they would be dropping vaccine passport requirements. Meanwhile, Canada’s triple vaxxed PM Trudeau has remained out of sight after allegedly testing positive for Covid.
#Trudeau #Convoy #TruckerConvoy
POSTED: February 7, 2022
#Trudeau #Convoy #TruckerConvoy
POSTED: February 7, 2022
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