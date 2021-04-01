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Shot in the Dark - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
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525 views • April 01, 2021
Dr. Tenpenny discusses her medical background and how she began studying the CDC's vaccine recommendations. That the safety 'premise' about vaccine safety is untrue! She also discusses the current experimental vaccines being used for COVID-19 and what the public is not being told about their design.
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Video location: https://www.freedomman.org/video/shot-in-the-dark-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
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Video location: https://www.freedomman.org/video/shot-in-the-dark-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
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