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Delusional Economics and Accelerated Expansion During Coronavirus
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9 views • August 24, 2020
During COVID-19 the delusional system is melting down - relationships, social contracts - is melting down. Lending you money that doesn’t exist, to get an education that won’t help you, to do work you don’t want to do, to purchase products that make you sick, and continuously do the work to repay the money that never existed - the delusional economic system is melting down.
Hindus are the richest and most generous community around the world. We will not be able to forgive ourselves if we allow people to die from hunger. Although Hindus are not the cause of the world’s suffering we are responsible to provide conscious, and all other solutions. Join the global effort at kailaasa.org/globalservices.
Feeling suffocated during COVID-19 and wrongly attributing the source of the problem is delusion And we’ll never find the right solution. It’s much too simple in life for us to get into delusion.
When we are feeling suffocated - adding more choices is not freedom! We need to work on breaking the suffocation.
Fake people blame the outer space. Practicing Hindus work on the inner space.
Consciously building the ability to see what is the real suffering and what is imaginary suffering. Having that much of inner silence and space to see what is really the goal of your life and what will expand your need for life is freedom - knowing you can manifest life as you want just like that!
This week scientists from the Extended Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey (eBOSS) released their comprehensive analysis of their largest-to-date three-dimensional map of the universe.
At this time of chaturmasya, and until the next solar eclipse December 14, the expansion of the universe is accelerated at an extremely high rate. The entire planetary system is supporting spiritual growth during this time of Coronavirus. Any spiritual practices now will receive an intense energetic injection.
From the unmanifest space, the avyakta the superconscious breakthrough is happening. What has been expected all along has begun. And it cannot be stopped.
It’s like when a trillion dollar relief package is injected into the economy, those who get the injection is where the infrastructure has already been built. They get the first share.
Likewise, those already doing intense spiritual practices, Paramashiva chooses those beings to manifest the superconscious breakthrough all over the world. Reach out to all human beings and initiate the change, the superconscious breakthrough that requires guidance from the conscious civilization.
Spiritual powers and conscious abilities are the hallmark of the Vedic tradition yet almost lost and often ridiculed today.
It’s the superconscious beings, with superhuman abilities that always manifested the most benefit for the human civilization. The superconscious abilities always documented by Vedic scripture should not be forgotten at this time. The inner world solutions, and intelligence-based civilization of Sanatana Hindu Dharma is the only way to ensure a balanced and powerful way forward in the post-COVID world.
(23 August 2020)
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Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
Hindus are the richest and most generous community around the world. We will not be able to forgive ourselves if we allow people to die from hunger. Although Hindus are not the cause of the world’s suffering we are responsible to provide conscious, and all other solutions. Join the global effort at kailaasa.org/globalservices.
Feeling suffocated during COVID-19 and wrongly attributing the source of the problem is delusion And we’ll never find the right solution. It’s much too simple in life for us to get into delusion.
When we are feeling suffocated - adding more choices is not freedom! We need to work on breaking the suffocation.
Fake people blame the outer space. Practicing Hindus work on the inner space.
Consciously building the ability to see what is the real suffering and what is imaginary suffering. Having that much of inner silence and space to see what is really the goal of your life and what will expand your need for life is freedom - knowing you can manifest life as you want just like that!
This week scientists from the Extended Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey (eBOSS) released their comprehensive analysis of their largest-to-date three-dimensional map of the universe.
At this time of chaturmasya, and until the next solar eclipse December 14, the expansion of the universe is accelerated at an extremely high rate. The entire planetary system is supporting spiritual growth during this time of Coronavirus. Any spiritual practices now will receive an intense energetic injection.
From the unmanifest space, the avyakta the superconscious breakthrough is happening. What has been expected all along has begun. And it cannot be stopped.
It’s like when a trillion dollar relief package is injected into the economy, those who get the injection is where the infrastructure has already been built. They get the first share.
Likewise, those already doing intense spiritual practices, Paramashiva chooses those beings to manifest the superconscious breakthrough all over the world. Reach out to all human beings and initiate the change, the superconscious breakthrough that requires guidance from the conscious civilization.
Spiritual powers and conscious abilities are the hallmark of the Vedic tradition yet almost lost and often ridiculed today.
It’s the superconscious beings, with superhuman abilities that always manifested the most benefit for the human civilization. The superconscious abilities always documented by Vedic scripture should not be forgotten at this time. The inner world solutions, and intelligence-based civilization of Sanatana Hindu Dharma is the only way to ensure a balanced and powerful way forward in the post-COVID world.
(23 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
Keywords
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