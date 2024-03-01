The Lone Zebra | Episode 023 | Fear

Fear grips us and changes the way we think, the way we feel and the way we live. Living in fear produces biochemicals in our body that weakens our immune system and leaves us vulnerable. Today I share a story about turning fear into fascination and changing my perspective.

Turn off the television. The news is full of fear mongering and you are a target. Stop feeding the fear. Having faith gives a person peace in these turbulent times. I find peace with God and staying busy with my art. It helps to chase away the anxiety and the fear.