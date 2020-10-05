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The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 3 "Visiting Prison"
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13 views • October 05, 2020
Welcome to a new adventure into the theatre of the mind. In episode 3, we visit Austin Steinbart and discuss quantum news and the meaning of numbers. Next stop, we glide into TV land and discuss the "election routine", censorship, protectors of the children, and much much more!
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