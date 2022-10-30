Rap Quest (unreleased, Game Boy)

Rap Quest is a platformer developed by Equilibrium. It was planned to be released by THQ but got cancelled. According to information on the web, the game features rappe Vanilla Ice.

A gang of thieves called The Noize Boyz have stolen all rap CDs from RapTown. Rapper Cool Q, the baddest rapper from the hood, sets out to get the CDs back and catch the thieves.

Each level is separated into various areas. In order to leave an are, you need to find the CD which is hidden inside it. Cool Q cando several dance moves, two of them reveal items hidden in objects like half-open windows, fire alarms, statues, garbage cans etc. Dumpsters and garbage cans sometimes contain enemies instead, though. Apart from CDs, objects can contain items to regain health, to gain poins, or extra-lives. The music of the game starts of incomplete in each level, in the sense that you only hear one instrument from the track. Whenever you find another CD, another instrument gets added to the track.