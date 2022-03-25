© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine Mariupol refugees: "Azov where shooting civilians, shooting kids"
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • March 25, 2022
Mariupol residents: the Mayor neglected us for 8 years and then flew like a rat. Azov where shooting civilians, shooting kids.
As the Russian military operation goes on, more and more refugees speak up on who is what.
Will we ever see these testimonies on Western "Media"??
Great Thanks to
Juan Sinmiedo/Fearless John Ukraine exposed @Yourblacksoul
Follow him on Telegram for to see what other will not show You
https://t.me/UkraineHumanRightsAbuses
As the Russian military operation goes on, more and more refugees speak up on who is what.
Will we ever see these testimonies on Western "Media"??
Great Thanks to
Juan Sinmiedo/Fearless John Ukraine exposed @Yourblacksoul
Follow him on Telegram for to see what other will not show You
https://t.me/UkraineHumanRightsAbuses
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.