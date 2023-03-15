Galactic Expansion, Advanced Starseed Consciousness With Tons of Starseed Activation

Get activated. Expand your starseed knowledge. Shift your DNA. Learn the truegalactic history. Take a journey to your galactic family. Activate your 12D
chakra system...and so much more. Check out our NEW VIDEO with more benefits
to YOU about our upcoming 👽✨ STARSEED EXPANSION 👽✨ AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF
CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE. Learn more about the class content and the
galactivations, upgrades, clearings, and activation that you will all receive
from this stellar course! Look forward to seeing you there! 💛 Lightstar 🏫
DETAILS & VIEW FULL COURSE OUTLINE https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐
ENROLL IN STARSEED EXPANSION COURSE https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour...
WHAT YOU WILL GAIN & LEARN * Increased Psychic & Cosmic Intuitive Depth
Perception * Full Starseed Awareness & Total Mind Expansion * Connection to
Star Origin & Radial Light Sources * Receive a Remembering of our Shared
Galactic Akashic Records & Historical Cosmic Events * Immense Light Body
Activations & Upgrades in your Field * Strengthening of the Auric Shield *
Feeling Grounded & Fully Supported & Protected By Source Universal Energy *
Clearer Connection with Your Higher Self & Star Councils of Light Inner-Peace,
Balance & Clarity * Starseed Super Power Tools for your Journey * Heart Chakra
Keys to Activate your New Timeline * Energy will be Lighter & Brighter as we
Release Old Karmic & Ancestral Energies & Imprints * Improved Energy & Health
Benefits * Feeling Fully Here & Ready to Move into Deeper Levels of your
Galactic Mission * Embrace Your Starseed Soul from Brand New Perspectives *
Courageously Break Through Challenges & Limitations of the Matrix * Feel
Successful from Your Jedi Training & Spiritual Lessons * Initiate Your Soul
Through Hidden Number Activations * Become Intimately Connected with Your
Higher Self * Awaken your Soul’s Heart with Light Language * Purify Old
Stagnant Patterns that Limit your DNA’s Expression * Deeply Cleanse, Activate
& Advance your DNA to New Heights WHO'S TEACHING: @IndigoAngel
@AlohaPinkBella888 and @Lightstarcreations WHEN: March 31, April 1, April 2,
April 3 2023 WHERE: ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR CLASSES LIMITED SPACES are available,
so be sure and register early for this event because it's literally a once-
in-a lifetime! The In-depth 4-day/20-Hour galactic course container is a live
webinar event with world-class emissaries from the stars. 🤍🎇 Brilliant Love to
All! 💜 Lightstar 10 LIVE CALLS THAT INCLUDE 20 HOURS OF CONTENT: ~ 6 Galactic
Classes ~ 3 Galactic Activations ~ 1 Panel Discussion Q&A; DONATIONS (THANK
YOU!): 💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)
https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐
(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE
ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:
▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)
https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)
https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎
SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/
CSID: 09b2b550c9c5af3a
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.