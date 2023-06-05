https://gettr.com/post/p2iuf732015
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Congressman George Santos: Miles Guo is a prisoner of the CCP in the United States! Free Miles Guo Now! I will have a massive, amazing announcement this week!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】桑托斯众议员：郭文贵先生是中共关在美国的囚犯！立刻释放郭文贵先生！本周我将会有一个重量级的、惊人的事情要宣布！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
