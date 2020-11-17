© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mandatory Forced Vaccines - Dershowitz says You have NO Legal Rights
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
817 views • November 17, 2020
Welcome to The Great Reset...
The Vaccine changes your Genetic Code... Permanently
In ALL Covid 19 Vaccines, there is RNA - Luciferase
They will inject you with RNA named after Lucifer.
Alan “douche bag” Dershowitz says the Government has the right to Hold You Down and Plunge a Needle into Your Arm.
Your Children too. No Religious Exemptions.
Your Children will be injected with Luciferase.
The Vaccine changes your Genetic Code... Permanently
In ALL Covid 19 Vaccines, there is RNA - Luciferase
They will inject you with RNA named after Lucifer.
Alan “douche bag” Dershowitz says the Government has the right to Hold You Down and Plunge a Needle into Your Arm.
Your Children too. No Religious Exemptions.
Your Children will be injected with Luciferase.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.