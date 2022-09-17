Reiner Fuellmich explains his absence from the Corona committee and tells us what's next! Live!

I've been posting on Bitchute because the links have been too tough to post here. Catch up on the info, subscribe and and leave a comment at https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
The interview mentioned in our conversation.: Stew Peters and Reiner Fuellmich: https://rumble.com/v1jyjft-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-speaks-out-on-vax-genocide-global-class-action-lawsuit.html
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.