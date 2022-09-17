Reiner Fuellmich explains his absence from the Corona committee and tells us what's next! Live!

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I've been posting on Bitchute because the links have been too tough to post here. Catch up on the info, subscribe and and leave a comment at https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
The interview mentioned in our conversation.: Stew Peters and Reiner Fuellmich: https://rumble.com/v1jyjft-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-speaks-out-on-vax-genocide-global-class-action-lawsuit.html
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