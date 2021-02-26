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How to Shop Without a Mask Using Jedi Mind Control (pt 2)
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221 views • February 26, 2021
Rey (Episode VII - The Force Awakens) shows us how to use jedi mind control to get free from the stormtroopers. Learn how to dine like a Skywalker.
Fun fact: How many times did the manager touch his mask or hair during this short video clip? I counted 25 times! I'm sure that's for our safety. He's wearing a mask and gloves, so it's okay.
Public Accommodation Education Packet.pdf
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Music by:
Glyn R Brown
"Knights of the Force - Star Wars Episode 9 Fan Made Soundtrack"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jN-kRN8_grc
Kevin MacLeod
"Fluffing a Duck" and "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys"
Fun fact: How many times did the manager touch his mask or hair during this short video clip? I counted 25 times! I'm sure that's for our safety. He's wearing a mask and gloves, so it's okay.
Public Accommodation Education Packet.pdf
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Music by:
Glyn R Brown
"Knights of the Force - Star Wars Episode 9 Fan Made Soundtrack"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jN-kRN8_grc
Kevin MacLeod
"Fluffing a Duck" and "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys"
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