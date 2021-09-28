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124) Diferença entre os actuais casos COVID e outros tipos de infecções
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22 views • September 28, 2021
Créditos a ORWELLITO | Setembro 26, 2021:
O Dr. José Luis Sevillano explica em 2 minutos, a diferença entre uma infecção comum e um caso real de COVID. A radiação emitida pelas antenas 5G e pelo óxido de grafeno reduzido cria o chamado pulmão COVID, enquanto que uma infecção de outro tipo não o faz.
Difference between actual COVID cases and other types of infections: https://rumble.com/vn0bvv-difference-between-actual-covid-cases-and-other-types-of-infections.html
Mais informação:
Má combinação entre grafeno e desporto: https://rumble.com/vmtbbp-bad-combo-vaccines-and-sports-dont-mix-well.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
O Dr. José Luis Sevillano explica em 2 minutos, a diferença entre uma infecção comum e um caso real de COVID. A radiação emitida pelas antenas 5G e pelo óxido de grafeno reduzido cria o chamado pulmão COVID, enquanto que uma infecção de outro tipo não o faz.
Difference between actual COVID cases and other types of infections: https://rumble.com/vn0bvv-difference-between-actual-covid-cases-and-other-types-of-infections.html
Mais informação:
Má combinação entre grafeno e desporto: https://rumble.com/vmtbbp-bad-combo-vaccines-and-sports-dont-mix-well.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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