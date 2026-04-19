Lunar Waves, Shooting Plasma Orb, Exploding Chem-bomb

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This clip includes a look back at some of the best telescopic captures made to date. This includes Lunar Waves, The Chembomb, The Shooting Orb, The Second Sun... and more.
I would like to wish you all a happy, healthy and higher-minded new era. The first free hour, full member episodes, and all new solar telescope footage are published at, https://www.crrow777radio.com/
Crrow777 Updates & Links:
SOLAR INVESTIGATION FOOTAGE - HYDROGEN ALPHA:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/video-episodes/
FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
FULL 2-HOUR FILM - SHOOT THE MOON:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/shoot-the-moon-for-subscribers/
FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:
https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren
MORE LINKS: