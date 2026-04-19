Lunar Waves, Shooting Plasma Orb, Exploding Chem-bomb

This clip includes a look back at some of the best telescopic captures made to date. This includes Lunar Waves, The Chembomb, The Shooting Orb, The Second Sun... and more.

I would like to wish you all a happy, healthy and higher-minded new era. The first free hour, full member episodes, and all new solar telescope footage are published at, https://www.crrow777radio.com/

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