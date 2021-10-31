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'Rumor' That Joe Biden Pooped Himself At Vatican Meeting [30.10.2021]
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184 views • October 31, 2021
https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-pope-said-i-should-keep-receiving-communion
Psaki Shuts Down Reporter Who Asks If Biden Agrees With Pope That Abortion Is ‘Murder’
"The president believes in a woman’s right to choose."
https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-psaki-shuts-down-reporter-who-asks-if-biden-agrees-with-pope-that-abortion-is-murder
67,739 views Oct 30, 2021
Salty Cracker - 694K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nsWyQ3DVypM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
Psaki Shuts Down Reporter Who Asks If Biden Agrees With Pope That Abortion Is ‘Murder’
"The president believes in a woman’s right to choose."
https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-psaki-shuts-down-reporter-who-asks-if-biden-agrees-with-pope-that-abortion-is-murder
67,739 views Oct 30, 2021
Salty Cracker - 694K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nsWyQ3DVypM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
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