Maria Zeee Uncensored





June 14, 2023





Nikki Florio and former Mayor Reinette Senum join Maria Zeee to announce a landmark case resulting in worldwide geoengineering lawsuits to stop the existential threat that manipulating our weather through geoengineering is causing, and how this is linked to the transhumanist agenda.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2u8d5u-uncensored-worldwide-geoengineering-lawsuits-landmark-case.html