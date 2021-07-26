SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 8

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Wasn't it the famous Manly P. Hall that said it's not an eagle on the reverse of the American Seal, but rather a phoenix?! Are we going to rise from the ashes of fear and ignorance -- and usher in a new era of freedom through love, truth, and wisdom? Well folks, our best people are working on it. Have faith.
My review of 'Resident Evil 8: Village'. The ongoing flooding of D.U.M.B.s all over the world. The Wisconsin Senate signing off on liquifying the dead and feeding them to you. Mmmmmm. Rand Paul verbally crotch-stomping Fauci -- which is always entertaining. And how about those strange power/internet outages happening all over -- you know, the ones that World Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab said were just around the corner. What a series of coinkeydinks, hey? It's like these globalists have a magic 8-ball or something?
Lot's to cover today. Let's put the puzzle pieces together shall we?
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