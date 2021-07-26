SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 8

The revolution will not be televised! So they say -- right? Why not? Well, because then people become polarized toward freedom! The powers that were cannot allow such things!Wasn't it the famous Manly P. Hall that said it's not an eagle on the reverse of the American Seal, but rather a phoenix?! Are we going to rise from the ashes of fear and ignorance -- and usher in a new era of freedom through love, truth, and wisdom? Well folks, our best people are working on it. Have faith.My review of 'Resident Evil 8: Village'. The ongoing flooding of D.U.M.B.s all over the world. The Wisconsin Senate signing off on liquifying the dead and feeding them to you. Mmmmmm. Rand Paul verbally crotch-stomping Fauci -- which is always entertaining. And how about those strange power/internet outages happening all over -- you know, the ones that World Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab said were just around the corner. What a series of coinkeydinks, hey? It's like these globalists have a magic 8-ball or something?Lot's to cover today. Let's put the puzzle pieces together shall we?S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!