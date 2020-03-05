Stewart Rhodes: Trump Should Take Action Before He Is Blamed For Coronavirus Pandemic

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Stewart Rhodes, founder of http://oathkeepers.org, joins The Alex Jones Show in studio to urge President Trump to take action before he is blamed for the spread of the coronavirus in the US.
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