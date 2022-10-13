"UNDERWATER" - COMING STOCK MARKET & ECONOMIC CRASH

The stock exchange and general financial markets are a carefully rigged GAME. Those with insider knowledge trade in plain sight yet their moves are hidden from the majority - they rake in public cash to use as 'chips' in a high stakes poker game for their benefit. Insider trading makes some rich and others make only pennies, eventually the market will be crashed on purpose to make way for the new monetary system of the Beast. Hear the Word of the Lord.

READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

UNDERWATER: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/14/14946/

RELATED PROPHECIES:

A WAGE & UNEMPLOYMENT CRISIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1C3Sudom2-k

THE BLACK HORSE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/26/the-black-horse-economic-downfall-may-26-2022/

(2018 Dream) MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/29/money-down-the-drain-september-8-2018/

