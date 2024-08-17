BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Obscure texts that challenge a religious mindset
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
104 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
34 views • 8 months ago

Religious Mindsets can keep you from truth. This is one of the most deceptive battles of our times. Our religious leaders are trained in one way and most think that if their Pastor said it, it must be true. But, is it? This is a powerful clip from the Animal Apocalypse presentation Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and I presented a few weeks ago https://www.youtube.com/live/mzaaCTfU...

To purchase your own Cepher https://www.cepher.net/


If you would like to support my ministry efforts:

Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]

Another avenue is to visit my Buy Me a Cup of Coffee site where I have items for free gleaning, articles and some times hand made items for sale.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez

Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup

Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...

HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe

To reach Chelle: [email protected]

This Link https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/course1

will take you to the sign up page for the July ATB Training in Medina OH. To support the Heart of the Tribe Ministry Use the Code: Gift50 this code will give you $50.00 credit you may use at the clinic for services or supplements while you are there. Heart of the Tribe receives a small commission for advertising the course.

Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/i...

Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/U...

ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/T...

Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W...

DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h...

Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book e-book and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/j...

Keywords
evilprayerreligionrighteousesaufalse pastorsreligious systemwicked pastorsbad seed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy