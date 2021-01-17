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THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING OF WHAT'S COMING FOR YOU SCUMBAGS - JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED
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2329 views • January 17, 2021
NYPD: Woman crashes stolen mail truck in Brooklyn
https://www.nhregister.com/news/article/NYPD-Woman-crashes-stolen-mail-truck-in-Brooklyn-15876191.php
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing a mail truck in Brooklyn and crashing it into several parked vehicles, police said.
It happened about 6:00 p.m. Friday in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.
Police said Martha Thaxton, 21, took off in the unoccupied truck down Fulton Street, crashing into several vehicles.
Officers said she attempted to flee the vehicle but was arrested on several charges, including grand larceny and reckless endangerment. It was not clear whether she had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges.
https://www.nhregister.com/news/article/NYPD-Woman-crashes-stolen-mail-truck-in-Brooklyn-15876191.php
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing a mail truck in Brooklyn and crashing it into several parked vehicles, police said.
It happened about 6:00 p.m. Friday in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.
Police said Martha Thaxton, 21, took off in the unoccupied truck down Fulton Street, crashing into several vehicles.
Officers said she attempted to flee the vehicle but was arrested on several charges, including grand larceny and reckless endangerment. It was not clear whether she had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges.
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