Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade!!! + Interview w/ X22 Dave | WHO Declaring Monkeypox Emergency?

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25 Urgent Updates In 60 Minutes

CLIP 230 - How Did the Nuclear Threat Initiative Which Is Funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Correctly Predict, Guess or Plan a Monkeypox Outbreak on May 15th of 2022 15 Months Before May 15th of 2022? - https://timetofreeamerica.com/monkeypox/#scroll-content

China’s Xi Orders Military to Prepare for ‘Non-War’ Operations https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-xi-orders-military-to-prepare-for-non-war-operations_4529600.html