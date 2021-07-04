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‘Perverse Incentives’ in the Vaccine Rollout and the Censorship of Science. Dr. Bret Weinstein
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138 views • July 04, 2021
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“We are exposing a huge fraction of the population to what is in effect a scientific experiment, except that it isn’t a scientific experiment because we are deliberately avoiding collecting data that would allow us to evaluate the impact,” says Dr. Bret Weinstein, an evolutionary biologist and co-host of the DarkHorse podcast.
Original Source : https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/dr-bret-weinstein-perverse-incentives-in-the-vaccine-rollout-and-the-censorship-of-science_3885796.html?v=ul
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“We are exposing a huge fraction of the population to what is in effect a scientific experiment, except that it isn’t a scientific experiment because we are deliberately avoiding collecting data that would allow us to evaluate the impact,” says Dr. Bret Weinstein, an evolutionary biologist and co-host of the DarkHorse podcast.
Original Source : https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/dr-bret-weinstein-perverse-incentives-in-the-vaccine-rollout-and-the-censorship-of-science_3885796.html?v=ul
Support EpochTV with a subscription. https://subscribe.theepochtimes.com/p/?page=cp-eet&;o=vs-4_99m&src_url=https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/dr-bret-weinstein-perverse-incentives-in-the-vaccine-rollout-and-the-censorship-of-science_3885796.html&;src_tmp=*countdown%20-%20epochtv&return_url=https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/dr-bret-weinstein-perverse-incentives-in-the-vaccine-rollout-and-the-censorship-of-science_3885796.html
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