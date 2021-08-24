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Covid Rant Goes METAL! [San Diego Board of Supervisors Meeting Remix]
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123 views • August 24, 2021
Matt Baker's most brutal meltdown ever at San Diego County Board of Supervisors, over COVID-19 measures. Heavy Metal Remix.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61250e0f7e003168b0d48eb7
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61250e0f7e003168b0d48eb7
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