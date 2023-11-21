Snapshots & Sound Bites

The Orchestra Pit Theory
* Always measure how much you should care about something by the left’s over-reaction.
* If the libs in the media start losing their sh!t, be concerned and excited about it.
* Why are they afraid/melting down?
* Power is the only thing they care about.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 November 2023
https://bongino.com/ep-2135-another-epic-media-meltdown-explains-where-we-really-stand
