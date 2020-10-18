ANOTHER RELIGIOUS BEHEADING?! HOW TRES FRANCAIS!!?

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Article of French censorship of Islamic criticism https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/16655/france-death-to-free-speech
Article on "No GO" zones. In the article there is a link to a list of areas. Get out your Atlas as they may be in our adjacent to areas mentioned in the article. https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/15977/france-no-go-zones-riots
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/04/france-not-enforcing-lockdowns-in-muslim-no-go-zones
Islamic Banking (referenced as an example in article) (impartial citing on wiki) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_banking_and_finance
France's reaction https://www.yahoo.com/news/chechen-18-suspected-beheading-teacher-082420725.html
Article on crisis in Islam regarding use of terror vs. religious practice https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/16660/islam-crisis