Thyroid Function & Your Health with Steven F. Hotze, M.D.
The one hormone in your body that produces energy is Thyroid! As we age, so many of our hormone levels decline, including Thyroid. Unfortunately, hypothyroidism is commonly undiagnosed because traditional doctors sole use of blood tests for diagnosis. The “normal” ranges for thyroid hormones vary so drastically that almost all of us will fall within “normal” ranges, regardless of symptoms. The downfall is that many doctors will treat symptoms of Hypothyroidism with prescription drugs for individual symptoms of depression, joint pain, insomnia, etc. without getting to the root cause.

Join Dr. Hotze today as he leads us in a frank discussion about how the Thyroid hormone affects so many areas of our body and its normal function. There are many symptoms of Hypothyroidism, and low energy is, many times, the first sign of inadequate production of active thyroid. Listen to learn more about the common symptoms of Hypothyroidism and how to get back to your happy, healthy self again!


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com


If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/

