Thyroid Function & Your Health with Steven F. Hotze, M.D.

The one hormone in your body that produces energy is Thyroid!
As we age, so many of our hormone levels decline, including Thyroid.
Unfortunately, hypothyroidism is commonly undiagnosed because traditional
doctors sole use of blood tests for diagnosis. The “normal” ranges for thyroid
hormones vary so drastically that almost all of us will fall within “normal”
ranges, regardless of symptoms. The downfall is that many doctors will treat
symptoms of Hypothyroidism with prescription drugs for individual symptoms of
depression, joint pain, insomnia, etc. without getting to the root cause.
Join Dr. Hotze today as he leads us in a frank discussion about how the Thyroid hormone affects so many areas of our body and its normal function. There are many symptoms of Hypothyroidism, and low energy is, many times, the first sign of inadequate production of active thyroid. Listen to learn more about the common symptoms of Hypothyroidism and how to get back to your happy, healthy self again!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.