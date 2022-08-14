Are You Still Playing the Shibboleth Game?

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How do you prove your sincerity? You DON'T prove it by playing the shibboleth game. Sincerity is measured by a person's willingness to do and say what is right, not by their willingness to go along with what everybody else is doing and saying. This problem is not specific to the hundreds of Christian denominations out there. Political groups of all shapes and sizes play the same silly game. Are YOU still playing along with it?