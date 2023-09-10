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0909-2023 -- If You Choose To Be Dehydrated Does That Mean You Choose To Be Unhealthy?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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134 views • September 10, 2023

Lynn discusses how easy it is for people to be dehydrated.  What does that look like?  See the screen shot from the author of You Are Not Sick You Are Thirsty, Dr. Batmanghelidj's two hour workshop and his photo of dehydrated cell structure and well hydrated cell structure.  What do you think your cells look like?

What if all disease is really the lack of sufficient water in our body?  Our brain is 85% water; our bodies are 75% water.  What happens to you when you drink liquids all day that are not water?  Coffee, tea, soda pop, and juice do not do what water does in your body.  And what if you don’t have enough salt in your body?  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xweziIaUMo

And take advantage of the September, 2023, specials.  This is your chance to double up on specials during September 2023.  https://plasmaenergysolution.com 

This is a great summary of the history that wasn't taught in school.   There was a previous civilization...where did they go?  What took place?



Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.  You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists.  We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.


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specialfree energywaterdehydrationhealthysavingsplasma energythirstytuning forks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy