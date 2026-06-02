🚨Iran war may have cost the US up to $300 billion - Larry C Johnson, CIA veteran - Judging Freedom, clip

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🚨🇮🇷 Iran war may have cost the US up to $300 billion, CIA veteran argues
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson dismissed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's claim that the United States has spent only $25 billion on the Iran war.
💬 "I would suspect that [the US is] approaching the $200 billion or $300 billion level," Johnson told retired Judge Andrew Napolitano. "We are now more than three months into this."