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The War of Terror built by Cult of Sick Liars
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91 views • November 27, 2019
The War of Terror built by Cult of Sick Liars
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Before you join the Military PLEASE watch the following Evidence.
The USA Government Treats it's Soldiers just slightly better than
it does it's declared Enemies. Before you are used for medical experiments,
Cannon Fodder, or end up dying of Cancer or taking up space in a landfill
consider the Moral righteousness of those who you would serve.
Thanks to all those who collected and compiled the many video clips
and photos shown in this video. God bless you for exposing Evil.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Before you join the Military PLEASE watch the following Evidence.
The USA Government Treats it's Soldiers just slightly better than
it does it's declared Enemies. Before you are used for medical experiments,
Cannon Fodder, or end up dying of Cancer or taking up space in a landfill
consider the Moral righteousness of those who you would serve.
Thanks to all those who collected and compiled the many video clips
and photos shown in this video. God bless you for exposing Evil.
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