🌊 Managing Nutrients In Changing Seasons: Insight Into Dairy Farming 🐄💧

Do you know how dairy farming work in nutrient management?
If not, then let’s explore it with Tara Vander Dussen and Natalie Kovarik.
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3Y9N3pX
❄️ Winter vs. Summer: Water usage shifts with the seasons. In winter, more water remains, diluting nutrient percentages.
🌞 Summer Concentration: Come summer, we pump the lagoon, leading to a nutrient-rich concentrate.
🔄 Seasonal Adjustments: We monitor nutrient availability year-round, accounting for variations in management styles.
🎙️ Join the Conversation: Explore the nuances of dairy farming and nutrient management. Link in bio/description. 🌿🥛
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.