Bill Gates: How Gene Editing, AI Can Benefit World's Poorest. 02/20/2020

Bill Gates: How Gene Editing, AI Can Benefit World's Poorest.Original YouTube link:Bill Gates: How Gene Editing, AI Can Benefit World's Poorest. 02/20/2020This plenary lecture was taped in Seattle at the AAAS Annual Meeting on Feb. 14th, 2020. Bill Gates is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In 1975, Bill Gates founded Microsoft with Paul Allen and led the company to become the worldwide leader in business and personal software and services. In 2008, Bill transitioned to focus full-time on his foundation’s work to expand opportunity to the world’s most disadvantaged people. Along with co-chair Melinda Gates, he leads the foundation’s development of strategies and sets the overall direction of the organization. In 2010, Bill, Melinda, and Warren Buffett founded the Giving Pledge, an effort to encourage the wealthiest families and individuals to publicly commit more than half of their wealth to philanthropic causes and charitable organizations during their lifetime or in their will. In 2015, Bill created the Breakthrough Energy Coalition, a group of individuals and entities committed to clean energy innovation, followed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures in 2016, an investor-led fund focused on providing patient capital to support cutting-edge clean energy companies.Evidence for a connection between Disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5.G.Natural immunity was more effective than 💉 alone against delta variant, CDC study shows.Are There Dangers To Wearing Masks?https://t.me/AreThereDangersToWearingMasksThe 1986 ActC.o.v.id-19 V.a.c.c.i.n.a.t.i.o.n.s Side Effectshttps://t.me/Covid19VaccinationsSideEffectsLive Truth Daily Socialhttps://t.me/LiveTruthDailySocialThis website will be where you can find more information. Just give us some time to update it please.