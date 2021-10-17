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AUSTRALIAN MADE COVID-VACCINE THAT IS A GAME CHANGER? OH HERE WE GO AGAIN
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70 views • October 17, 2021
'Australian made COVID vaccine that is a GAME-CHANGER
A Sydney-based biotech firm has developed a world-first COVID vaccine, that could be more effective than those currently available. Engeneic uses nanocellular technology to stimulate a strong antibody response. Not only has it been found to work against mutant strains, including Delta..
it's also shown promising signs of long-lasting efficacy, and doesn't require refrigeration.
A Sydney-based biotech firm has developed a world-first COVID vaccine, that could be more effective than those currently available. Engeneic uses nanocellular technology to stimulate a strong antibody response. Not only has it been found to work against mutant strains, including Delta..
it's also shown promising signs of long-lasting efficacy, and doesn't require refrigeration.
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