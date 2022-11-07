The Ugly Truth About Politics

Is Politics Really Going To Help Us? This is what people will never be told about politics. Note: Created Purely Out Of Moral Obligation. No Sponsors, No Organizations, No Monetary Gain Is Made From This Video. - Learn More About This Knowledge: https://www.nita.one Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Free Resources: https://nita.one/summit All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom My Chat Server: https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv - #political #vote #voting #voterawareness #voter #votingresults #politics #politicalaction #documentary #documentaries #webseries #history #historical #historic #historyfacts #regimechange #election #elections

