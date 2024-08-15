Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #5: The Modern Homesteader Event Hub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode is all about local Event Hubs where people can come to get goods at a market, take in Workshops, get access to local Natural Health practitioners and products, enjoy good local food on site and enjoy some Entertainment on stage. I explain this 5-Pillar Hub system in fair detail to show how this IS the main way local Decentralized economy gets to plug-in to such a Hub. This episode is the culmination of months of work on this subject and is foundational to this Demystifying Decentralization Podcast series. This is also a very real turn key local business model YOU can participate in or form yourself. There will be future episodes that expand on each of the elements of a good Event Hub so stay tuned and enjoy.