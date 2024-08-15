Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #5: The Modern Homesteader Event Hub

This episode is all about local Event Hubs where people can come to get goods at a market, take in Workshops, get access to local Natural Health practitioners and products, enjoy good local food on site and enjoy some Entertainment on stage. I explain this 5-Pillar Hub system in fair detail to show how this IS the main way local Decentralized economy gets to plug-in to such a Hub. This episode is the culmination of months of work on this subject and is foundational to this Demystifying Decentralization Podcast series. This is also a very real turn key local business model YOU can participate in or form yourself. There will be future episodes that expand on each of the elements of a good Event Hub so stay tuned and enjoy.

