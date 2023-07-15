2 Corinth, part 2: Why do Christians Reject Jesus?

The law was God's standard of righteousness that not one human could achieve. Jesus Christ completed the law perfectly, died for our sins, was entombed, and God resurrected Him from the dead. Therefore, humans are given God's righteousness based on Christ's accomplishment of which no human could ever do. Today, christians still attempt to follow law and by doing this they reject Christ's accomplishment by fighting against the sin that Jesus alone overcame.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/dHLJG_DhGRw

https://savedignoble.com/

https://www.martinzender.com/books/first_idiot_back_cover.htm



https://www.martinzender.com

https://saviourofall.org/

https://www.concordant.org/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/



http://www.theheraldofgodsgrace.org/authors_frames_old.htm

https://www.youtube.com/@zendermeister

https://thathappyexpectation.blogspot.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@scotthicko8643



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HOrC2A7Jb5kHDEae9AAg



https://acetheologicalco.wordpress.com/









