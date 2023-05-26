Dairy-Free Chocolate Ice Cream





1 cup Organic Raw Cashews

1 cup Water

1 15-ounce can full-fat coconut milk

1/3 cup GB Organic Cocoa Energize

1 tbs GB Organic Raw Cacao Nibs

1/4 teaspoon Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground





1. Soak the cashews overnight in cold water or soak In boiling water for an hour. Drain the cashews.

2. Blend water, cashews, coconut milk, and cocoa energize until the mixture is smooth.

3. Freeze for 2-3 hours

4. Sprinkle cacao nibs and salt or any toppings you prefer.

5. Freeze until solid (about 6 hours)

6. Let it thaw for 15-20 minutes before serving.