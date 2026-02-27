(Verse 1)

The sun set slow behind the ridge,

A golden ghost across the bridge.

You left your shoes beside the door,

Like there’d be a thousand mornings more.

The clock was ticking on the wall,

But you didn’t hear the sound at all.

You traded the now for a distant light,

Safe in the arms of the coming night.



(Chorus)

Oh, you probably thought tomorrow was forever,

A river that would never run to bone.

You kept your dreams like birds under a tether,

Waiting for a wind that’s never blown.

But the stars don’t wait for the hearts to mend,

And every circle has a hidden end.



(Verse 2)

You kept the "someday" in a jar,

A little light, a tiny star.

"Next year," you said, "we’ll see the sea,"

Building a cage for you and me.

But the calendar is a paper thief,

Stealing the joy and the quiet grief.

The ink is dry before the pen can move,

With nothing left to lose or prove.



(Chorus)

Oh, you probably thought tomorrow was forever,

A river that would never run to bone.

You kept your dreams like birds under a tether,

Waiting for a wind that’s never blown.

But the stars don’t wait for the hearts to mend,

And every circle has a hidden end.



(Bridge)

Now the hallway's quiet, the air is thin,

The future’s where the ghosts begin.

It wasn't a fire, it wasn't a roar,

Just a silent closing of the door.



(Guitar Solo / Instrumental Break)



(Chorus)

Yeah, you probably thought tomorrow was forever,

A long, white road that stretched into the blue.

You played your hand like you were being clever,

But the house was always waiting on you.

And the stars don’t wait for the hearts to mend,

No, every circle has a hidden end.



(Outro)

Tomorrow was forever...

That’s what you said.

But the sun came up on today instead.

Just today.

Just... today.

(Fade out)

