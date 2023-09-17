Mercilessly, heavy Russian artillery packages pounded Ukrainian positions on Robotino

Heavy artillery packages from the crews of combat vehicles of the heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" and BM-21 Grad MLRS, pounded the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Robotino circle, Zaporozhye region. The shelling by the Russian Armed Forces practically incapacitated more victims of Ukrainian soldiers even in their hiding places and material losses increase.
