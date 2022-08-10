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https://gnews.org/post/p167af234
08/03/2022 The PLA not only just fights with PPT presentations, but its hacker organization APT27 failed to use appropriate Chinese when carrying out attacks and the English dubbing doesn’t match their video subtitles. Such inferior Chinese attainments and film production level have exposed the true quality of the CCP army