Everything We Learned in Life Is Wrong! They've Mislead Us during Early Retirement! Sharing encouraging words of wisdom for those with ears to hear it. Sharing top regrets rich people have. Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on these things and that's why they subscribed. We hope you do too. Take care and be safe out there.

Join Our Free retire earlier retire better Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/791893957843581/

Would You Like to Retire Early Abroad Like a Pro? -http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/p/blog-page_6.html

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w

Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9

