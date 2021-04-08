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FULL SHOW: Texas Governor Confirms Child Sex Abuse And Neglect Of Migrant Children Crossing Southern Border
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124 views • April 08, 2021
Republicans are waking up and fighting back against the Biden crime family and the illegal activity being promoted and facilitated by the Biden White House. Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick have both called out the illegal activity of Biden and are attempting to protect Texas against it. The sex crimes against children because of the Biden open border policy are always being addressed. Black Lives Matter activist storm and takeover the Capitol Building in Iowa, will the media considered this insurrection? Owen does something he has been wanting to do for years, he takes calls on the best examples of Liberalism as a mental disorder.
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