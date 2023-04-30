"CDC Report Says 1 In 3 Teen Girls Now Consider Suicide"

A much delayed CDC report was released in early 2023, and it said 1 in 3 teen girls are now considering suicide. A 60% increase of girls said they have thought about suicide from just a decade ago. Also, 1in 3 teen girls say they feel persistently sad or hopeless. This is happening when women are doing much better than men in some crucial career areas, outnumbering men at colleges and in the workplace. Women have greater representation in politics and sports, and they have the freedom to pursue careers and not feel pressured in marriage, children, and domestic shackles. So if this is all true, why are one-third of teen girls wanting to commit suicide. Here's my latest video report on the shocking CDC report on teen girl suicide.

