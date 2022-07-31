Where’s Hunter’s Laptop? Several places. The FBI has the original laptop, but copies have been made of its hard drive. I know of at least two people who have those copies: Rudy Giuliani and Jack Maxey of Steve Bannon’s War Room. Also, FBI whistleblowers may also be keeping or sharing copies. These and other stories, only here at Freedom on Deck. Join in the conversation with our great guests Steve Goreham and Swoop.

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