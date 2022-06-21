Chinese Communists Afraid of American Elites To Find Out Their Real Motives

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https://gnews.org/post/p9902518
On June 8, Miles Guo quoted Peter Navarro’s comments that he made when he participated in the June 4th NFSC anniversary. Mr. Navarro said that the U.S. tech and financial giants were the de facto supporting source behind the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and that the U.S. trade deficit was CCP’s main source of its military expense. The NFSC has delivered true information that help the U.S. to understand the communist regime’s malicious intent against the United States