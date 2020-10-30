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TRUMP VS. BIDEN ON COVID
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54 views • October 30, 2020
TRUMP VS. BIDEN ON COVID
With the presidential election next week, it’s time to vote for the future of America. Both candidates have taken a strong stance on how they will address the #COVID19 pandemic moving forward. Take a look at where each stands on the most important issue of this election.
#Election #Trump #Biden #Masks #Vaccine #DarkWinter #CandidatesOnCovid
With the presidential election next week, it’s time to vote for the future of America. Both candidates have taken a strong stance on how they will address the #COVID19 pandemic moving forward. Take a look at where each stands on the most important issue of this election.
#Election #Trump #Biden #Masks #Vaccine #DarkWinter #CandidatesOnCovid
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