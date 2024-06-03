BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Europa - The Last Battle (Pt 4)
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
96 views • 11 months ago

Part 4 of an 11 part series.


Europa - The Last Battle.


Watch to comprehend the evil that has been, and is still being, perpetrated on us all.


There is one common denominator of it all.


You will not see this film on mainstream media, because those that enslave humanity, also control the mainstream media.


WARNING - Graphic and disturbing content.


Europa: The Last Battle [Part 4]


• Judea Declares War

• Anti-German terrorism & warmongering

• Jewish Migration From The Third Reich, The Transfer Agreement & The Madagascar Plan

• The Final Solution

• Hitlers’ Struggle For Peace & Germany’s Peace Offers

• The Start Of World War II

• Communist Infiltration & The International Clique


https://realdocumentaries.com/europa-the-last-battle-part-4-full/?series=europa-the-last-battle



Keywords
hitlergermanyworld war twojewish questioneuropa the last battle
